So the other day I counted how many lady Gaga comments I've gotten because I always joke that if I had a dollar for every time someone had called me that I'd be rich and it was 677. 677 hypothetical dollars which is rich to me. That's of course not including the pictures I have deleted or in person comments. But this was the first picture where people really started noticing lol. Also I freaking miss summer already

A post shared by Amethyst Rose (Myst) (@amethystbby) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:13pm PST