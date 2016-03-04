Lady Gaga & Other Sexual Assault Survivors Got Matching Tattoos

Lady Gaga has lately become the face of the sexual assault awareness movement. She supported Kesha publicly in a variety of ways, and her performance at the Oscars was unforgettable in its power.
Now, she and the survivors onstage with her have made it unforgettable in another way: By getting matching tattoos. The tattoos are an intricate line-drawing meant to denote their survivor status.
The survivors on stage—including Lady Gaga—have gotten matching tattoos in solidarity. @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/wZvXrRqfBT— Elver ♪∞ (@elverurbina1) March 4, 2016
She didn’t stop there, however. Gaga posted a variety of memes asking men to stop hitting on women in inappropriate locations. She hashtagged the top image #FreeKesha and #FreeEveryWoman.
She also drew attention to a powerful open letter written by her fans to radio stations asking them to play “Til It Happens To You.”
Gaga we wrote this letter to all radio stations to get them to play 'Til It Happens To You' because it's so powerful pic.twitter.com/9KmIUoId7W— GagaMagazine.co.uk (@GagaMagazineUK) March 3, 2016
Gaga has long been a positive social force, this is only the latest chapter in a long book of great messages.
