Lady Gaga & Other Sexual Assault Survivors Got Matching Tattoos

Michael Hafford
Lady Gaga has lately become the face of the sexual assault awareness movement. She supported Kesha publicly in a variety of ways, and her performance at the Oscars was unforgettable in its power.

Now, she and the survivors onstage with her have made it unforgettable in another way: By getting matching tattoos. The tattoos are an intricate line-drawing meant to denote their survivor status.


She didn’t stop there, however. Gaga posted a variety of memes asking men to stop hitting on women in inappropriate locations. She hashtagged the top image #FreeKesha and #FreeEveryWoman.



She also drew attention to a powerful open letter written by her fans to radio stations asking them to play “Til It Happens To You.”


Gaga has long been a positive social force, this is only the latest chapter in a long book of great messages.
