The actresses on Riverdale don’t shy away from being real with their followers on social media. Lili Reinhart is just as quick to share her beauty routine as she is to call out a magazine for Photoshopping her (and her co-star Camilia Mendes). But it looks like Reinhart isn’t the only one going giving Instagram a much-needed body-positive rant.
On Tuesday, Mendes became even more relatable when she shared her wardrobe malfunction on the app. “Abandon hope all ye Brazilian booties who enter these jeans,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing jeans that ripped right under each butt cheek. She didn’t offer any detail about how or when it happened, but her commenters were more than supportive. We mean, who hasn’t been there?
Advertisement
“Just turn them into the sister hood of the traveling pants! I’m sure they will travel far and have lots of stories to tell when they get back to you! ??? Seriously though let’s see how many more Brazilian ? ? can fit in them! Send em my way next?,” user @angiemongelii wrote, while @scorpioislife21 posted, “You know Brazilian booty can’t be tamed by jeans.”
User @nathan_ccm commented, “Well at least ya weren't sporting granny panties for that added embarrassment” — which yes, is a very good point. But who knows: Maybe Mendes is onto something with her ripped jeans. Like @ADaintyFoxx pointed out, “looks like something @kyliejenner would rock.” And for what it’s worth, Jenner realized, like, a long time ago, that this was very much a trend.
Related Video:
Advertisement