Some celebrities are notoriously tight-lipped about their love lives... but are more than open when it comes to their skin -care routines . Thankfully for us, singer Jhené Aiko is open when it comes to both. We're just as obsessed with her relationship with Big Sean as we are with her gorgeous skin (and face, and voice... ). And someone with a face like hers should share the wealth, you know? Turns out that the Grammy Award nominee credits her clear complexion to Fraxel laser treatments , and we're already tempted to book a session right now.