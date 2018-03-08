The Best New Beauty Products Made By Women

If you're alive in 2018, then you already are witness to what women can do. We lead nations. We build empires. We bear the children. And we also happen to make really good beauty products. Some of our favorite brands — like Carol's Daughter, Kat Von D Beauty, and Glossier — were created by women... so, of course, they're pros at looking out for all of the ladies. Not only are these new products buzzy, but they're also suited for a wide range of skin tones and hair types, too. Check them out in honor of International Women's Day, ahead.
Beauty
Lush Just Dropped Its Spookiest Halloween Collection Yet