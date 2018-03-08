Story from Beauty

The Best New Beauty Products Made By Women

Khalea Underwood
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you're alive in 2018, then you already are witness to what women can do. We lead nations. We build empires. We bear the children. And we also happen to make really good beauty products. Some of our favorite brands — like Carol's Daughter, Kat Von D Beauty, and Glossier — were created by women... so, of course, they're pros at looking out for all of the ladies. Not only are these new products buzzy, but they're also suited for a wide range of skin tones and hair types, too. Check them out in honor of International Women's Day, ahead.
Read these stories next:
The Coolest Drugstore Beauty Launches You're Going To Want In 2018
Target's New Beauty Launches Will Make Spring Cleaning That Much Easier
Our Favorite Beauty Launches Of 2018... So Far

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series