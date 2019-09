Target's Newest Beauty Launches Will Make Shopping Its Mega Sale So Much Easier

It sounds like a cliché — well, probably because it is — but as we hit the halfway mark of July, we're feeling ready to make some changes. For some, that might mean finally kicking those toxic relationships to the curb, or finding a new job that doesn't make you want to open your Headspace app more than twice a day. For us, it means revamping our vanities and makeup bags as if Marie Kondo herself were watching over us, as we ask ourselves if all 50 of our red lipsticks really do spark joy.