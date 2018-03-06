Before we even got our first glimpse at Fenty Beauty, we (and the rest of the world) already knew it would be an instant hit. Why? Because Rihanna, of course. But it's also a major selling point that the innovative brand came out with a range of foundation shades so inclusive, it raised the bar for the rest of the industry. But card-carrying Sephora VIBs aren't the only reason the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is constantly selling out; it's also a favorite of celebrities, counting Gabourey Sidibe, Viola Davis, and Gabrielle Union as some of its biggest fans. And during Sunday's Oscars, one more star joined the official ranks of the Fenty Army: Get Out star and Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya.
The show's red carpet was packed with stunning beauty look after stunning beauty look, but even as we were focused on the actresses who sported new hairstyles and $5 lipstick to match their $5,000 dresses, we couldn't help but notice Kaluuya... and his straight-up flawless skin. No, it wasn't just the glow of having starred in a movie that was up for four gold statues: The actor also had Rihanna's foundation magic to thank for his smooth complexion.
As Fenty Beauty shared on Instagram last night, celebrity groomer and makeup artist Amber Amos used the beloved foundation in shades 480 and 490 to create Kaluuya's radiant look. To his credit, the actor always brings his A-game, and we're already predicting big things to come for him in Hollywood. And now, with Fenty Beauty on his skin, he's sure to be as unstoppable off the screen as he is on it.
