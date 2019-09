Before we even got our first glimpse at Fenty Beauty, we (and the rest of the world) already knew it would be an instant hit. Why? Because Rihanna, of course. But it's also a major selling point that the innovative brand came out with a range of foundation shades so inclusive, it raised the bar for the rest of the industry. But card-carrying Sephora VIBs aren't the only reason the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is constantly selling out; it's also a favorite of celebrities, counting Gabourey Sidibe Viola Davis , and Gabrielle Union as some of its biggest fans. And during Sunday's Oscars, one more star joined the official ranks of the Fenty Army: Get Out star and Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya.