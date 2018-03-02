Kim Kardashian West Will Help Kids Prank Their Celebrity Parents In A New Facebook Show

Kim Kardashian West is adding "prankster" to her long list of titles. Deadline reports the entrepreneur and mother of three will serve as an executive producer on You Kiddin' Me, a new comedy prank series from Lionsgate and Facebook.
But, you won't see Kardashian West running around Hidden Hills and punking her family and friends. Instead, the series will bring kids to the forefront, as it puts them in charge of their celebrity parents for the day. Though the list of celeb appearances hasn't been released yet, we bet there are a few folks out there who might be questioning their decisions to mess with their kids online — we're looking at you and your ridiculous dad jokes, Ryan Reynolds!
You Kiddin' Me promises to be an interactive experience and will rely on viewers to help crowdsource prank ideas for the roster of mischievous kids.
"I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions," Kardashian West said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "I'm delighted to be working with the Lionsgate and Facebook teams on this exciting new venture and invite viewers to witness their favorite celebrity parents get pranked when we launch the series on Facebook Watch."
You Kiddin' Me sounds like a combination of Punk'd and Kids Say The Darndest Things, and while it probably won't receiving many Emmy nominations next year, it's likely to do well. After all, Kardashian West has produced successful programs like Glam Masters, Rob & Chyna, The Spin Crowd and, of course, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The new project comes during a busy time for Kardashian West, who just welcomed her third child, Chicago, a few months ago. She's also starring on KUWTK, running her beauty brand, managing her apps, and preparing to compete on Family Feud. With so many projects, it's no wonder she hasn't been able to catch up on This is Us!
