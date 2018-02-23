When you're a media mogul with a massive makeup brand and a new baby at home, keeping up with TV tends to fall by the wayside. However, just because Kim Kardashian is so very behind on all of the television shows du juor doesn't mean she's not willing to catch up. In fact, Kardashian just announced she's ready to go all-in on This Is Us — and at least one of the show's stars is very happy to welcome Kim to the Pearson fan club.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Wednesday to pose a question to her fans: How do they like the NBC family drama?
"I’m starting to watch This Is Us. Who watches it? Is it good?"
Justin Hartley, who portrays Kevin on This Is Us, decided to respond to the reality star's question... without revealing that he has a pretty deep connection to the series.
"I watch it. I think it’s worth a look. If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry..."
This isn't the only show that Kardashian has been late to the party with. In November of 2017, the KKW Beauty founder tweeted that she just discovered an obscenely popular series on Netflix — a month after its highly-anticipated second season dropped.
"Watching Stranger Things Season 1. Episode 4. I feel like I’m gonna be up all night trying to watch it all!"
So, what does Kardashian watch on the daily? According to a 2014 interview on Mobio INsider, she's more into unscripted series:
"I love investigating shows like Dateline, Forensic Files, [and] I Survived," Kardashian explained during the interview.
Kardashian can now put the skills she's picked up from Forensic Files to good use: By uncovering how Jack Pearson really died. Twitter spoilers, don't you dare take this away from her.
