This Insta-Brand Just Cut All Of Its Prices By 50%

When it comes to fashion today, we're reminded time and time again that in the realm of shopping specifically, it's not the same game it once was. Wholesale and retail models are constantly changing (thanks to fast-fashion and technology), and as a result, more young brands are breaking into the market with direct-to-consumer businesses.
But established labels aren't immune to these industry-wide changes. Beginning this week, eigh-year-old, made-in-L.A. brand Stone Cold Fox (you've probably seen its frilly tops and slinky rompers on Instagram, where it boasts a casual 439K followers) is making some major changes — and that means good news for you as a shopper. On Tuesday, it didn't just launch its spring collection; it also announced some shifts that ultimately place its customers back the front-and-center (it can all be read about in an open founders' letter on its site here).
First, Stone Cold Fox is cutting out all wholesale business — which means it will be strictly direct-to-consumer and sold only on its website and at its Venice brick-and-mortar store. The brand will also be debuting new product weekly (hint: every Monday), instead of just season-to-season; we'll call this the "Zara" effect.
"We hold our relationship with our loyal customers at utmost importance," founders Cydney Morris and Dallas Wand tell Refinery29. "For years we've gathered feedback from them about what it is they love or don't love about Stone Cold Fox. One consistent piece of feedback we received was that our prices were simply too high for the average Stone Cold Fox girl. By going direct-to-consumer, we not only lower the costs of our products by up to 50%, but we develop a true one-on-one relationship with all of our customers."
From now on, Stone Cold Fox's products will all be under $300, a major price cut. But don't worry: All materials are still the same, and the quality will not be compromised. And if you don't believe us, just try it out for yourself. Ahead, you can shop the newest collection and its even easier-to-love prices. Yep — that dress you loved on Instagram just became a reality.