Saoirse Ronan Admits She Advised Timothée Chalamet To Get A Fake ID

“You’re legally able to drink at 18 at home. And so he was about 19 at the time and I just know the pain of, you know, going out with a crew that you’re working with on Saturday and you’ve been drinking for a few years at home and you know what you’re doing. And you go out with everyone and you’re the only one that’s turned away,” Ronan said. “And so I mentioned to him that people had mentioned to me in the past that you could get an ID that isn’t necessarily legit.. Which is exactly what happened to me a few years ago. I only used it once and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”