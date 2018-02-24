This year, actress Saoirse Ronan received her third Oscar nomination, this one for her starring role in Lady Bird. But even in the excitement surrounding the nomination and success of the film, there is something to note when it comes to the differences in culture between here and her native Ireland, especially when it comes to being legally able to engage in certain activities, like drinking.
Ronan dived into the topic on her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she spoke about what it was like to work on Lady Bird with co-star (and Call Me By Your Name star) Timothée Chalamet, and even confession to suggesting that he explore getting a fake ID.
“It must have been odd for you to come to this country when back home you were legally allowed to drink,” Kimmel asked her during the interview.
“You’re legally able to drink at 18 at home. And so he was about 19 at the time and I just know the pain of, you know, going out with a crew that you’re working with on Saturday and you’ve been drinking for a few years at home and you know what you’re doing. And you go out with everyone and you’re the only one that’s turned away,” Ronan said. “And so I mentioned to him that people had mentioned to me in the past that you could get an ID that isn’t necessarily legit.. Which is exactly what happened to me a few years ago. I only used it once and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”
It turns out that it really terrifies Ronan to “pretend to be someone else in real life,” which is ironic considering what does for a living.
