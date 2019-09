This Real Housewives Star Has Secretly Been A Hair-Dye Model — For 20 Years

For her #TBT submission on Instagram yesterday, the star, who recently made her Broadway debut as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago, shared a hilarious relic of the past that's somehow still around in present day. "Somebody tagged me & said they saw this hair color box in the store recently," she captioned the photo, which shows a row of hair-dye boxes that have definitely seen better days — and, on one of them, a bouffant-wearing baby Kandi. "@tamera_wynn & I took these pics when we were 18yrs old... please tell me why #OptimumCare is still using 20yr old pictures on their boxes??? Y’all haven’t changed colors or packaging yet? #TBT"