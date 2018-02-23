This Real Housewives Star Has Secretly Been A Hair-Dye Model — For 20 Years

As any of the millions of viewers of the Real Housewives franchise who've watched her juggle her many side hustles like a pro are already aware, Kandi Burruss is a real Renaissance woman — a kind of modern-day female Leonardo da Vinci, if you will, except with a sex-toy empire and songwriting credits rather than the Mona Lisa and flying machines. But there's one entry in Burruss' lengthy resume that even the most dedicated Housewives scholars may have missed: a brief stint as a hair-dye model, more than twenty years ago.
For her #TBT submission on Instagram yesterday, the star, who recently made her Broadway debut as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago, shared a hilarious relic of the past that's somehow still around in present day. "Somebody tagged me & said they saw this hair color box in the store recently," she captioned the photo, which shows a row of hair-dye boxes that have definitely seen better days — and, on one of them, a bouffant-wearing baby Kandi. "@tamera_wynn & I took these pics when we were 18yrs old... please tell me why #OptimumCare is still using 20yr old pictures on their boxes??? Y’all haven’t changed colors or packaging yet? #TBT"
Advertisement
The dated packaging probably isn't the most encouraging sign for anyone in the market for a good boxed hair dye, but one commenter had a satisfying answer to Kandi's question as to why those vintage boxes are still hanging around in drugstore shelves: "Because you make it sell still." When you put it that way, it almost sounds as if 20 years of Kandi Burruss has been the secret to the brand's success...
Advertisement