If you've ever been on the bad side of a box-dye job, you know that the results can be less than pretty. But booking triple-digit salon appointments — every four weeks! — can be just as damaging to your wallet and schedule.
Luckily, at-home hair-coloring kits have vastly improved from the wig-like, single-process formulas of the past. There are now bespoke shade-matching services, pro-style kits, and even improved root cover-ups. We asked the pros how to ace at-home hair color — whether you're looking for a little touch-up or a major change. Click ahead to read their advice, preferably before you set that timer.
