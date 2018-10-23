Skip navigation!
Kate Sullivan
Beauty
10 Universally Flattering Makeup & Outfit Combos To Try Now
Kate Sullivan
Oct 23, 2018
Skin Care
How To Fill The Big Ugly Hole In Your Life — From A Piercing
Kate Sullivan
Oct 25, 2016
Hair
15 Shocking Stories From Real Celeb Hairstylists
Kate Sullivan
Jun 17, 2016
Skin Care
Don't Make This Common Skin Mistake...
Take an informal poll amongst your friends, coworkers, and even strangers on the subway, and you'll likely find that many consider their skin to be
by
Kate Sullivan
Skin Care
The Best New SPFs To Buy Now
I’m a “sea vampire.” At least that's what my friend Ben called me when he saw me in the water in Santa Marta, Colombia, clad in an oversized hat and
by
Kate Sullivan
Beauty
The 10 Best
Star Wars
-Themed Beauty Products, EVER
Update: In honor of May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars day, we're revisiting some of our favorite beauty products inspired by the franchise. May the
by
Kate Sullivan
Skin Care
Science Says This Is A Secret To Clearer Skin
Not to brag, but I’ve had cystic acne for years — and recently developed my first case of eczema, to boot. “How can one woman be so sensual?” is a
by
Kate Sullivan
Skin Care
These Beauty Wipes Are Derm-Approved
A few weeks ago, while walking down the aisle of a dollar store, I found skin-care wipes that claimed to be infused with wrinkle-fighting retinol and
by
Kate Sullivan
Skin Care
11 Cringe-Worthy Beauty Blunders — & How To Fix Them
Some beauty blunders can be fixed with a hasty trip to the sink (wonky eyeliner, muddy bronzer). Others, however, require a bit more attention — and
by
Kate Sullivan
Hair
The Most Unexpected Hair Trend To Sweep The Oscars
Last night's Academy Awards featured a lot of beauty trends. There were soft braids (we’re looking at you, Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Wilde!), some Old
by
Kate Sullivan
Skin Care
12 Skin-Care Essentials That Multitask Almost As Well As You
As you read this, you’re likely also watching Netflix. And you’re probably emailing yourself some ideas for tomorrow’s big meeting, too. And you may
by
Kate Sullivan
Celebrity Beauty
11 Non-Lame Updos To Copy Now
The word updo just sounds so uptight. It calls to mind the kind of cotton-candy hair in a period film where everyone stares out the window longingly
by
Kate Sullivan
Hair
This Hair-Accessory Trend Is Crazy-Affordable
Start screen-grabbing those 20%-off coupons, because you can purchase the hottest red carpet hair accessories at the craft store now. Yes, you read that
by
Kate Sullivan
Hair
Read This Before Picking Up That Box Hair Dye
If you've ever been on the bad side of a box-dye job, you know that the results can be less than pretty. But booking triple-digit salon appointments —
by
Kate Sullivan
Beauty
10 Pro Tools Hairstylists Swear By
You know all those weird combs, sectioning clips, and giant Velcro rollers that you never see anywhere but the hair salon? Well, according to the pros,
by
Kate Sullivan
