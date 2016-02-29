The Most Unexpected Hair Trend To Sweep The Oscars

Last night's Academy Awards featured a lot of beauty trends. There were soft braids (we’re looking at you, Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Wilde!), some Old Hollywood hyper-styled sculptural waves (Lady Gaga!), and even a kind of mini-bun mohawk (Rooney Mara!). Not to mention, beautiful updos and tons of matching makeup to boot. But our favorite 'do was also the most unexpected: ponytails.
In fact, the glam ponytails worn by the likes of Kerry Washington and Sofia Vergara were so relaxed that not only could you wear them on a Saturday night — you will, ASAP. Naturally, we tracked down the details and rounded them up here.
Ahead, you'll find four shining examples of this Oscars trend. From high and bouncy (Isla Fisher) to low and sleek (Priyanka Chopra), there's something for everyone. Click through for all the details.