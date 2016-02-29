The Oscars aren't exactly known for major risks in hairstyling. It's a red carpet where low buns and blowouts reign supreme. So imagine our relief when Rooney Mara showed up with an elaborate updo, which she paired with some elegant, goth-girl makeup. Translation: It was a structural hairstyle that really turned our heads. But is it just us, or is it very reminiscent of Rey's hair in Star Wars?
Mara, who is nominated for Best Actress for her work in Carol, stunned in a trio of buns by hairstylist Adir Abergel that flowed down her scalp — very similar to our favorite ass-kicking Jakku scavenger in The Force Awakens. The bottom knot was more of a chignon and sat right at the nape of the neck. While we can't say for sure that Rey was the inspiration for Mara's style, we can say that if we were up for an award, we'd want to channel our favorite Star Wars character, too
The hair paired amazingly with Mara's smoky eye and two-toned lip. Chanel celebrity makeup artist Katie Lee used two products to create the double hue. She first lined the lips in Chanel Aqua Crayon Lip Colour Stick in Cinnamon, before layering on the brand's Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Sensuelle. Add the hair, and you've got a recipe for Oscars gold.
