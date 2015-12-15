Is This Star Wars: The Force Awakens Hairstyle The New Leia Buns?

For beauty fans, the Star Wars series has one hair look that we fall over ourselves every time it makes an appearance on the screen. No, it's not Chewbacca and his lust-worthy locks (which, surprisingly, take a lot of maintenance) but a less hairy character and her dessert-reminiscent 'do.
The notorious Princess Leia buns have been at the forefront of iconic film hairstyles for decades, but Star Wars: The Force Awakens — along with giving birth to a lot of hype and press coverage — is bringing a new mane frontrunner to the scene.
Daisy Ridley, the British star of the upcoming movie, has already proved she's capable of following in Carrie Fisher's footsteps IRL, and her character, Rey, is no exception. Though the trailers don't reveal much about what's in store plot-wise, we know enough on the beauty front to already be obsessed with the three-rung buns Ridley is seen rocking.
Celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Jamie Dorman referred to the style as "the new Princess Leia buns" and even re-created the look on actress Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Want to score the look? Start off by sectioning the top portion of the hair, as if you're going for a half-up, half-down look (except it's more like a third-up, a third-down), Dorman explains. Instead of tying the hair with an elastic on the last loop, don't pull it all the way through — similar to how you would style a topknot.
Utilize the length hanging out to wrap around the base and cover the elastic band. "Use your judgment as you go, because this will vary based on hair length and thickness," Dorman notes. Lastly, pin the wrapped hair in place around the band. Any hair that wasn't used to cover the band can be used as part of the next section.
Separate the remaining hair into two sections — one on top and one on the bottom — and basically repeat the same process. Any hair left over can simply be wrapped around the hair band and tucked into the last knot.
There you have it: a hairdo that will give even Princess Leia's buns a run for its money. Halloween might be behind us, but there's no reason you can't flaunt the look during the midnight showing of The Force Awakens this Thursday (that you obviously already have tickets for — right?!).
