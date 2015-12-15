Is This Star Wars: The Force Awakens Hairstyle The New Leia Buns?



Want to score the look? Start off by sectioning the top portion of the hair, as if you're going for a half-up, half-down look (except it's more like a third-up, a third-down), Dorman explains. Instead of tying the hair with an elastic on the last loop, don't pull it all the way through — similar to how you would style a topknot.



Utilize the length hanging out to wrap around the base and cover the elastic band. "Use your judgment as you go, because this will vary based on hair length and thickness," Dorman notes. Lastly, pin the wrapped hair in place around the band. Any hair that wasn't used to cover the band can be used as part of the next section.



Separate the remaining hair into two sections — one on top and one on the bottom — and basically repeat the same process. Any hair left over can simply be wrapped around the hair band and tucked into the last knot.



There you have it: a hairdo that will give even Princess Leia's buns a run for its money. Halloween might be behind us, but there's no reason you can't flaunt the look during the midnight showing of The Force Awakens this Thursday (that you obviously already have tickets for — right?!).