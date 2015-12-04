Speaking of Harrison Ford, who of the original core cast has given you the best advice about joining the Star Wars family?

“None of them have really given me advice about that. Harrison talked to me about anonymity, and he mentioned it last night. I never really asked them anything, 'cause I wanted to feel like I was just, 1) not bugging people, and 2) kind of just doing my own thing, which I don’t know if it was the best thing to do. And now, it’s like, I’ve got all the questions and I don’t know if I’ve got time before it comes out! [Laughs] But they were all an example of how to behave on set and how important this has been in their lives — the way they came back [to do The Force Awakens] with such enthusiasm and such love for it. So I guess their way of being would be advice for how to keep going. They’ve gone through this crazy thing and they still just love the work and love what they’re doing.”



They went through it at such a different time. Hollywood was a different place, and there was no social media. It’s hard to compare what you and your co-star John Boyega are going through to even Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio after Titanic, because that was before social media, too. Has that been daunting?

“Well, I was kind of loathe to go on social media. I find the trolling unacceptable and I never wanted to look like I was someone who would accept that. But the 99 — no, I would actually say 100% of the people [who've interacted with me on social media] have been so wonderful so far. My life is real average, and it’s nice to share that with people. And to see people’s conspiracies and their theories, that’s fun. It’s really fun to be part of.”



What are the craziest theories you’ve heard?

“The Kylo-Luke thing. [Ed. note: There is widespread speculation among fans that in the new film, Luke Skywalker is in fact the villain Kylo Ren.] I’m like, Kylo Ren is Adam Driver! Luke Skywalker is Mark Hamill! It literally makes no sense. To me, that is crazy. I have no idea where it comes from.”



That’s been dispelled, no?

“Well, no. I’m still being tagged on things in Instagram, like ‘Who thinks this is gonna happen? Twelve days until we find out if this is true!’ And I’m like, we’ve announced the cast!”



Any others?

“That [Luke] is not going to be in the film. He’s Luke Skywalker!”



The original trilogy was pretty male; Princess Leia was the only principal female character. This one feels different, with you, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gwendoline Christie in key roles. Is it exciting to be a part of a Star Wars with a much bigger female presence?

“The comparison is so difficult, because I know what I experienced and I know that Kathy [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] is the head of the whole thing, and she is, like, the most powerful woman in the world! So, I never felt like anything was being done for the sake of it. It’s simple: Women represent half the population…so it just feels as it should be. Other people have made me realize the importance of it. You think, oh yeah, all the kids who maybe don’t have someone to look up to in a film who is not over-sexualized and not that eye candy or whatever, and who’s more than how they might first appear. The best thing about it is that it wasn’t like, this [movie] is so important to women. It was just like, I’m playing a cool role and it just so happens I’m a woman. That’s probably the best way it could be.”



Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia was my childhood hero.

“Yeah.”



You’re about to become the hero to a new generation of fans — especially little girls. How does that feel?

"[Smiles] It feels nice. Firstly, it’s cute because all the kids are dressing up in Rey costumes, and I’m like, that’s amazing! A lot of people have found something in Star Wars that they might not find in other places. The movies are like people’s family, people’s friends. Obviously, it’s never gonna answer the world’s problems, but all those people who might be feeling lonely and then think about all the characters that they share some similarities with — for that to be some kind of buoyancy in someone’s life is incredible.”



