“It was definitely something I was aware of when that first lot of casting news came out. I felt happy and actually relieved that there was a modern outlook on the casting of this film. For something that’s been longed for and so eagerly anticipated, I thought it was a refreshing and necessary choice to have a more diverse cast. I was pleased about that. But really, my moment came when I saw the costume and the incredible chrome armor. I can’t tell you how pleased I was when I saw that the armor was practical. It’s Stormtrooper armor; it hadn’t been sexualized in any way. It hadn’t been feminized — whatever that is — in any way. And I thought, 'Oh! That’s progressive.'"And I’m so overwhelmed by people’s positive response to Captain Phasma, because in our society, we’re used to forming a relationship with female characters due to the way they are made in flesh. The fact that this part seemed to be transcending that — that we are relating to Captain Phasma, a woman, due to her character and her actions and the choices that she makes, rather than the more conventional means — really excited me. I didn’t think I could get much more overjoyed about being in Star Wars, but to be in Star Wars playing that part — truly mind-blowing. Mind-blowing!"“You have been much more succinct than I could be, and I’m going to take that and use it! [Laughs]"“No, I know didn’t, but thank you. I’m taking that with me.”“Yeah, do. ‘That’s mine!’”"[Laughs] Well, obviously and unfortunately I can’t say anything — this is the point where you love me — I can’t say anything that could potentially relate to the plot. However, Captain Phasma is the captain of the Stormtroopers and she is a member of the First Order and she is part of the dark side. [Pauses] So, I think that’s an indication. Trying to give you something. Really trying!”“Oh, well, yes. Obviously, yes. But I’ve recently received word that, in terms of on screen, I think there was some sort of debate… Someone sent me something about maybe a mutant fighter pilot or something who has a line?“Yes! Thank you, thank you. Do you know what? You should be training me. I appreciate that.”"[Laughs] What I love is the fact that the fans and the audiences seem to be saying, ‘We really love it when there’s diversity in casting. We really love it when we see unconventional men and women in our entertainment because we feel like our society is being reflected.'”“Yeah. [Laughs] I’ve grown used to Brienne’s armor, although it can be very heavy. And I did think, ‘I feel so phenomenally lucky. Yesterday, I was Brienne on Game of Thrones! Today, I get to be Captain Phasma in Star Wars! This week is amazing! My life is absolutely off the hook, this is off the scale! Is it real? Don’t depend too much on the fact that it’s real, because if you wake up, you’ll be really disappointed.’ So, there was that."And I was so overwhelmed to be on the [Force Awakens] set that you can ask me, is it [Phasma's costume] heavy? I’ve got no idea! Cause I was just like a child, enraptured! It could have been steel, it could have been made of solid steel. I was so overwhelmed, it took so much to get myself to just click into being professional and doing my job because I was screaming inside with utter joy.”“It was hugely satisfying because I’ve always wanted to play lots of different parts. But after playing a character which I love so much for so many years who is dedicated to a moral good, it was very nice to inhabit a completely different psychology. And isn’t it always fun to be bad? [Laughs heartily]"“What I think is more interesting is that if they got together, they could take over the universe.”“Let’s just say working together. Working together.”