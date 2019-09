Forget Leia Buns, Daisy Ridley's Side Chignon Is Next-Gen Hero Hair

Once the hair was totally cool, Vetica removed the pins, coated his hands with Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel , and rolled the left side of her hair up and back, adding all the hair as he twisted toward the back of her head. Don't expect to get this right the first time; Vetica reminds us that you have to "mold the hair into the look you see here," so keep twisting and playing until you get the result you like. Once you have the shape, insert bobby pins in the same shade as your hair until the twist feels secure. For extra hold, you can mist the pins with hairspray first.As the finishing touch, Vetica warmed a few drops of oil in his hands and ran it over Ridley's hair for shine, but it you have fine hair, stick to a shine-boosting hairspray. And the best news? According to Vetica, Ridley is “very open to different beauty ideas,” so we can expect the cool looks to keep on coming. The force is strong with this one. (Sorry, couldn't resist.)