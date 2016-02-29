The Oscars aren't exactly known for major risks in hairstyling. It's a red carpet where low buns and blowouts reign supreme. So imagine our relief when Rooney Mara showed up with an elaborate updo, which she paired with some elegant, goth-girl makeup. Translation: It was a structural hairstyle that really turned our heads. But is it just us, or is it very reminiscent of Rey's hair in Star Wars?
Mara, who is nominated for Best Actress for her work in Carol, stunned in a trio of buns that flowed down her scalp — very similar to our favorite ass-kicking Jakku scavenger in The Force Awakens. The bottom knot was more of a chignon and sat right at the nape of the neck. While we can't say for sure that Rey was the inspiration for Mara's style, we can say that if we were up for an award, we'd want to channel our favorite Star Wars character, too. Pair that style with a winged-out smoky eye and a deep, wine-toned lip, and you've got a recipe for Oscars gold.
