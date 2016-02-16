The word updo just sounds so uptight. It calls to mind the kind of cotton-candy hair in a period film where everyone stares out the window longingly whilst doing needlework — or worse, that regrettable prom photo where you look extra awkward thanks to some crunchy beehive from the local beauty salon.
But when you truly want to feel grown and sexy, like a fancy broad who is out on the town with her S.O., or like a put-together maid of honor in your best friend’s wedding — well, beachy waves just aren’t going to cut it.
Yes, updos are formal. They need to be, because sometimes, life is. Fortunately, there are cool styles out there that won’t age you 10 years or make you look like some sad beauty pageant contestant who lost because her talent was playing water glasses. Or worst of all, not like yourself. Here, the most interesting updos you'll love — and bonus, a lot of them are even easy to do!