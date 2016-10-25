How To Fill The Big Ugly Hole In Your Life — From A Piercing

A few months back, I was stuck in an elevator with a conservative-looking woman. After about five minutes of pumping that red emergency button, we decided that if we were going to be trapped in a tiny box together, we might as well get to know each another — and, eventually, the topic turned to body piercings. Turns out, she and a friend had both gotten their belly buttons done years before, and while the jewelry (and the friendship) was long gone, a tiny dimpled memory remained on her navel. She’d like to get rid of it, but how? Well, stranger, this one's for you. (We were eventually rescued, by the way...)



Whether you need to temporarily hide a piercing for a job interview or you’d like a permanent fix because sweet-Moses-what-where-you-thinking, you actually have many more options than you think. We asked a team of experts — including a dermatologist and two piercers with 35 years of experience between them — for their best tips on hiding a piercing, really making it disappear, or simply improving the look of a hole that’s scarred or migrated over the years.



