How To Fill The Big Ugly Hole In Your Life — From A Piercing

If you love your piercing but maybe the conservative cousin whose wedding you’re in does not, consider Dermaflage , a hi-tech silicon filler that essentially creates temporary synthetic skin. (It’s what was used for Harrison Ford’s ear piercing in The Force Awakens, because apparently no one has piercings in space.) “What makes it different is that it builds and it conceals, whereas if you covered your piercing with liquid foundation, you’d still have a hole in your face,” explains founder Jocelyn Atkinson.The applicator looks like a needle-less syringe with two chambers, one for each of the two-part formula, and when you squeeze them out simultaneously, they combine and transform from a liquid to a flesh-colored solid in about two minutes. After it’s applied, you press a little textured pad against your skin to give it a lifelike finish.Dermaflage is water-resistant and withstands movement. (So, yes, you can use it for a pool party.) And, it even works on gauges up to three-eighths of an inch. For those, cover your fingertip with a bit of soap or oil so the Dermaflage won’t stick to the finger, and then fill in the hole, spreading the product beyond the outer edges of the gauge so that it blends imperceptibly with the rest of the lobe — that trick also helps it hold longer. One more hot tip: If you’re planning on wearing foundation, skip this spot (you won’t really need it there anyway) or use a mineral powder foundation. “A silicon-based powder or a silicon-based liquid foundation will stick to the silicon and ruin the effect," says Atkinson.