Update: In honor of May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars day, we're revisiting some of our favorite beauty products inspired by the franchise. May the fourth be with you.
This story was originally published on December 14, 2015, at 10 a.m.
Go ahead and picture this text crawling up your screen and into space. Despite being an adult, you likely still have an incredible love for Star Wars. (And one that probably rivals your 8-year-old nephew’s.) Because of this truth and the release of Episode VII: The Force Awakens, there are a ton of Star Wars-themed products geared towards us grown-ups. Some of them are, frankly, bizarre. (Case in point: Chewbacca coffee creamer.) But others are totally awesome, like these fun (and very funny) beauty finds. Check them out in the slides, ahead. Then, let us know your favorites in the comments below.
