This Hair-Accessory Trend Is Crazy-Affordable

Start screen-grabbing those 20%-off coupons, because you can purchase the hottest red carpet hair accessories at the craft store now. Yes, you read that correctly: the craft store. Celebrity hairstylists have been working fabrics and threads into their clients’ locks lately, and the results are unexpectedly modern. Think ribbons that look more polished than Pollyanna, and DIY hair wraps that are a far cry from the look your bunk mate gave you at camp.
The trend comes from a few of the top hairstylists in Hollywood, and is surprisingly easy to copy. But best of all, these textile styles don’t require a ton of products, hot tools, or sewing skills — yet the result is incredibly elegant. We first noticed the trend pop up on the always-daring Rooney Mara, then on Elizabeth Olsen, and finally on Saoirse Ronan at the Golden Globes. All of the versions were different, using crafty supplies in even craftier ways.
Ahead, our favorite versions — plus, pro tips for scoring the looks at home.