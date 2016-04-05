Story from Skin Care

11 Cringe-Worthy Beauty Blunders — & How To Fix Them

Kate Sullivan
Illustrated by Elliot Salazar.
Some beauty blunders can be fixed with a hasty trip to the sink (wonky eyeliner, muddy bronzer). Others, however, require a bit more attention — and maybe even a trip to the doc. We're talking superlative disasters, like accidentally waxing off a chunk of your eyebrow, burning your neck with a curling iron, or chipping a tooth. But don't fear (and don't call in sick, just yet): These expert-vetted solutions will help undo the damage and fast.

