15 Shocking Stories From Real Celeb Hairstylists

My boss called the cops on a client.“I’ve been doing hair since the '90s, and back then there was this new generation of chemicals that was all about making the hair its smoothest (we’re talking way pre-Brazilian [blowout]). One of them was this cream perm with [an anti-curl ingredient] that was the first of its kind. It was a miracle product for women with curly hair — if their hair was healthy.“At this time, I was working at a salon in Indianapolis, which had a lot of super-wealthy women from race-car-driving families. They were all very glamorous, but a little rough around the edges. So this girl pulls up in a crazy $200,000 sports car, walks in, and tells one of my fellow stylists, Michelle, that she wants the anti-curl. And she has the longest, most bleach-blond hair that I’ve ever seen. So Michelle is nervous and asks me to talk to the client. I politely tell her that because she has so much lightener in her hair, applying the product could damage her hair. She immediately thought it was about money, shouts: ‘But I can pay!’ And then proceeds to pull out of her handbag a bank stack of hundred-dollar bills, and put it on the counter. She's like, ‘I can pay whatever you want,’ and again, this is the '90s, so there was no way we charged more than $85 anyway.“We told her it wasn’t about money, we just didn’t want her hair to fall out, but she was so angry. It escalated to the point where the owner of the salon had to call the police and have her escorted out. Michelle told me that day that she was quitting hairdressing.”