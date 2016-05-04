The Best New SPFs To Buy Now

I’m a “sea vampire.” At least that's what my friend Ben called me when he saw me in the water in Santa Marta, Colombia, clad in an oversized hat and shades, doing everything in my power to avoid even a shred of sunlight hitting my skin. Yes, my pals laughed at how often I reapplied sunscreen — until I was the only one of us on this trip who went back to the States without a burn.
I’ve got plenty of long-time faves (CeraVe Moisturizing Facial Lotion AM SPF 30 is great for every day; members of the Neutrogena fam regularly come with me to the beach). But because sea vampires know a thing or two about SPF, we stay up on the new formulas. Here, some of the latest sun-care products for every skin tone. Get excited about slathering them on.