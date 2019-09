10 Universally Flattering Makeup & Outfit Combos To Try Now

If this color pairing is new to you, hot-dog toppings may come to mind. But seeing is believing, and time and time again it proves to be both chic and universally flattering, most recently on Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes “A brighter red would’ve dulled out the color of the dress, and made it look drab,” says makeup artist Mary Phillips . Pulling from deeper brick reds made for “a really luxurious, unexpected combo” with the yellow gown, says Phillips. “It heated up the dress and [her] skin.” This is because Jennifer Lopez has warm, yellow undertones to her skin, so the deeper shade didn’t wash her out or make her look too gothic for the occasion. (But hey, that can be cute too.)Want to find out if you have warm undertones? “You can always do the white-T-shirt test,” says Phillips. Hold a T-shirt or piece of paper next to your face and see how your skin compares. “If you see more blue and pink colors, this means you are cool-toned,” says Phillips. “If you see more green and gold colors, that means you are warm-toned.”Warm tones will benefit from a shade like J.Lo is wearing here, while cooler tones can wear a classic, apple-red lip hue