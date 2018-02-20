This Instagram-Famous Brand Is Finally Coming To Ulta

What’s more, Schlegelmilch points out that this evolutionary step in the brand’s growth will likely spur even more creative ideas (and lust-worthy products) from its founders, a trio of sisters. “I think having a lot more inventory moving out with Ulta Beauty is going to help us to free up some resources to flex those creative muscles,” she says. “The triplets are incredibly talented and they have have folders and folders of ideas of stuff they want to produce. We haven’t had the funds to produce at the rate that their imaginations do. There are so many more cool things we’ve been dying to get out there. This is going to be the next step to let us do that. It’s cheesy to say, but the best is yet to come.” Sounds like a fairytale story ending for beauty lovers everywhere.