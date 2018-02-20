This Instagram-Famous Brand Is Finally Coming To Ulta

Even if you think you haven’t heard of Storybook Cosmetics, you’ve probably drooled over the brand’s game-changing releases on Instagram. That’s because the one-year old indie darling has been kicking out palettes that channel Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Mean Girls Burn Books, along with Shakespearean and Potter-inspired wand brushes. Each release from the brand is packed with so much artistry and nostalgia that it’s hard not to share on social — and even harder not to want it all. The only hitch? Each release sells out like that, leaving us with little more than a folder of bookmarked posts and a yearning for those cool-ass makeup brushes. Thankfully, that’s all about to change.
The brand has announced that as of this week, it will sell all of its in-stock products on Ulta's website — a launch that may go live as early as tomorrow. That means getting our hands on, say, the elegantly goth, limited edition Storybook Cosmetics Roses are Black Brushes is as easy as adding to cart alongside everyday purchases like face wipes.
But even more promising are the implications for expanded future access that such a partnership provides: By selling online with Ulta Beauty, both brands can better gauge how consumer interest may translate to IRL purchasing — something that may better prime the brand for in-store sales at the beauty juggernaut. What’s more, the deal may help speed up the release of Storybook Cosmetics’ future launches, like Khaleesi-inspired dragon lipsticks and in-the-works partnerships with Star Wars and Hunger Games .
“I think the Ulta Beauty deal will help us be able to fund projects. You see things teased on Instagram, but they don’t get created right away just because we’re such a small company and it takes a lot of resources to get things into production and to develop the stuff we want to do,” Danelle Schlegelmilch, chief communications officer of Storybook Cosmetics, tells Refinery29.
What’s more, Schlegelmilch points out that this evolutionary step in the brand’s growth will likely spur even more creative ideas (and lust-worthy products) from its founders, a trio of sisters. “I think having a lot more inventory moving out with Ulta Beauty is going to help us to free up some resources to flex those creative muscles,” she says. “The triplets are incredibly talented and they have have folders and folders of ideas of stuff they want to produce. We haven’t had the funds to produce at the rate that their imaginations do. There are so many more cool things we’ve been dying to get out there. This is going to be the next step to let us do that. It’s cheesy to say, but the best is yet to come.” Sounds like a fairytale story ending for beauty lovers everywhere.
