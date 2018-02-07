Despite all the recent social media hype, glitter lips have been around for decades. But we didn't really pay attention until last year, when Pat McGrath made them a thing everyone wanted to try. Still, we weren't sure how make the trend work while simultaneously sipping on a glass of vino — until Ciaté came along. Thanks to the brand's Glitter Flips, us regular folks can now realize our Naomi Campbell dreams.
The formula itself is mesmerizing, but it's also the only glitter-infused option that doesn't flake off after one bite of your salad. Naturally after the initial launch, Glitter Flips sold out immediately — and they still continue to be a best-selling product for Ciaté. In fact, one sells every minute. After so many restocks, the brand finally decided to give the people what they've been asking for (in over 3,000 emails!): more colors.
Click ahead to check out every new shade in the Glitter Flip collection, all of which are available now.