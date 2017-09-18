You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Just ask the Tin Man: High shine is the name of the metallic makeup game. Finding a happy medium between straight-up chrome and a glossy finish, however, can be tricky when it comes to lipstick — which is exactly why Ciaté London's latest innovation is so brilliant. (And we mean that quite literally.)
It's as if the brand couldn't pick between finishes when creating its Glitter Flip liquid lipsticks, $19, so it didn't — and instead settled on a trippy formula that transforms from matte to metallic to glitter with just a few lip smacks. It's equal parts rock 'n' roll and glamour girl, with just as much edge as a David Bowie album cover and subtlety as Tinkerbell's pixie dust.
According to Ciaté, the brand's Glitter Flip lipsticks are the best-selling color cosmetics products to date. In fact, since their launch last month, one has sold every minute globally. Clearly, we aren't the only ones enamored with the sparkly stuff.
How the product works is simple: Just swipe an even layer of the matte pigment onto lips (it already has hints of shimmer straight from the tube), and let the formula dry for a minute or so. Then press your lips together to "activate" the kind of sparkle you'd get from a glitter bomb, and watch as mirror-like flashes of light dance across your mouth like magic.
Curious to see the product in action? Click through to see us in two of the glittery shades, plus five alternatives to this crazy-popular lipstick.