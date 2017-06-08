Shine On: The Best Metallic Lipsticks

If you're considering a beauty overhaul for the summer months but bored of neon face paint, bold lids and rainbow glitter, why not let your lips make a statement instead? For festivals and long summer nights, we're saying goodbye to matte products and making space in our makeup bags for metallic, shiny tones.
Unlike glitter lip products, these high-impact lipsticks don’t have any fallout, making them easy to apply and comfortable to wear, with colour lasting all day and night. For maximum results, exfoliate lips and apply a balm before gliding on your futuristic shade.
Follow the call of the disco ball and click through for our pick of the best metallic lipsticks out there. See you on the dance floor.