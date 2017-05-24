The Best Summer Festivals That Aren't Glastonbury

Glastonbury, the best known and most iconic UK festival of them all, is just a month away and excited ticket-holders can't seem to shut up about it (quite understandably, tbf). But if you struggled to get tickets like we did, don’t despair. We Brits are pretty bloody good at putting on a festival and there are plenty more great ones happening all over the country this summer.
Whether it’s an all-night party you're after, a frolic to folk music under the stars, literary talks in a forest, or just something to occupy the kids while you enjoy a few well-deserved tinnies, we've got you covered. Wall-planners and debit cards at the ready!