Why A Tan Bag Is Your Best Investment

Givenchy was among the brands that revived the classic handbag this season, with its micro belt bag with central buckle. Altuzarra's braided handle and tasseled tan bag brought a touch of the Wild West to its show, while J.W.Anderson debuted the most luxurious mixed-leather bag with gold finishings. But that's not all. "Loewe is definitely one of my go-to brands for the perfect tan bag, and this season they’ve introduced several new styles, including a beautiful woven leather tote in addition to their classic puzzle and hammock-style bag," Harding adds. "Alongside Loewe, both Staud and Wandler have absolutely nailed the tan bag and are definitely brands to invest in now."