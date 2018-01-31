Why A Tan Bag Is Your Best Investment

From the spring/summer 2003 Luella Bartley-designed Mulberry bag named for Gisele Bündchen to Proenza Schouler's 'anti-It Bag' the PS1, the tan pocketbook has weathered the ebb and flow of trends. Now, for spring '18, it's back and more desirable than ever.
For the past several seasons, bold, bright bags have ruled, with '90s monogramming enjoying a particular renaissance right now. But that only amplifies the appeal of the tan bag. In its neutrality — both in color and material — it can accessorize nearly every item in your closet and, in eluding garish prints or outlandish finishes, it avoids becoming dated. What with fashion's current maximalist aesthetic, perhaps we're all craving its quiet stability.
"This season it’s all about tan bags; we saw them everywhere from the likes of Gucci to Chloé, and we’re already seeing this shade filter through into fall/winter 2018," Hollie Harding, accessories buyer at Browns, tells Refinery29. "Neutral colors such as tan are a really great base to have in your wardrobe and in my opinion are poised to replace the classic black bag for spring."
Givenchy was among the brands that revived the classic handbag this season, with its micro belt bag with central buckle. Altuzarra's braided handle and tasseled tan bag brought a touch of the Wild West to its show, while J.W.Anderson debuted the most luxurious mixed-leather bag with gold finishings. But that's not all. "Loewe is definitely one of my go-to brands for the perfect tan bag, and this season they’ve introduced several new styles, including a beautiful woven leather tote in addition to their classic puzzle and hammock-style bag," Harding adds. "Alongside Loewe, both Staud and Wandler have absolutely nailed the tan bag and are definitely brands to invest in now."
Much like leopard print and denim, a timeless tan bag can be reimagined in countless ways, making it one of the smartest buys around. Click through to find our picks of the season.