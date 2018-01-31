Off the catwalk, who should we be watching for the best pieces this season? "Loewe is definitely one of my go-to brands for the perfect tan bag and this season they’ve introduced several new styles, including a beautiful woven leather tote in addition to their classic puzzle and hammock-style bag," explains Harding. "Alongside Loewe, both Staud and Wandler have absolutely nailed the tan bag and are definitely brands to invest in now. The Staud ‘Moreau’ bucket bag and Wandler’s ‘Hortensia’ bag both have a great price point and are key shapes for the season."