John Legend Explains What Really Went Down With Chrissy Teigen's Missing Toilet

There are a few things in life one can rely on, and typically, the fact that your toilet will be exactly where you left it is one of them. That wasn't so much the case for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who discovered that their toilet was MIA, just when the Lip Sync Battle host needed it most.
Teigen, who is pregnant with her and Legend's second child, took to Twitter last week to share news of the puzzling incident with her millions of followers. However, it was at the red carpet for the 2018 Grammys that the pair explained the situation in person.
Speaking to E!'s Ryan Seacrest, the La La Land actor explained the strange bathroom scene.
"We were having a transition from a regular toilet to a Japanese toilet that washes your butt and opens itself," Legend told the host. "The contractor, they came in and removed the first toilet, but didn't replace it immediately, so we had to wait another day before the next toilet got installed."
According to her tweets from last week, Teigen had to use the toilet quite badly — and was shocked to see that it was straight-up gone.
"I laughed so hard that I literally peed all over myself," Teigen revealed to Seacrest. "I was like, 'Of course this would happen to me!' And I peed."
Teigen previously revealed photographic evidence of her toiletless bathroom.
like there was no toilet pic.twitter.com/CIn3Vdy1P9— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018
When asked by Seacrest if there was any story that the Sports Illustrated model ever found too embarrassing to tell, Teigen answered with a very quick "no." Theoretically, there could be more tales of toilets in Teigen's Twitter future — though hopefully, the case of the missing toilet is something that only happens once in a lifetime.
