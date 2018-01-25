While most of us struggle with hair fatigue, there are others who make a compelling case for maintaining a signature look. A great example: Zooey Deschanel. Starting with her role in 500 Days of Summer, we've come to know and love the actress for her wispy bangs and long, barrel-curled hair. But that was bound to change at some point, right? As of this week, yes.
Deschanel recently posted a photo to Instagram of a new haircut we haven't seen on her since she appeared in the movie Elf. Now, she has a bob that just barely grazes the top of her shoulders — and everything feels different. For so long, while everyone else reached for the clippers, Deschanel kept her style the same. So even though this is far from a drastic change, the several inches missing from her ends feels pretty damn big.
So what inspired the change? Though we don't know for sure, New Girl did just recently finish filming its final season, so this Instagram could stand as substantial proof that she's saying goodbye to her character, Jess. As if it didn't hurt enough to see cast photos of the demolished L.A. loft, Deschanel's trim feels like the nail in the coffin. (It's not the end of everything, obviously, because clearly her and Nick ride off into the sunset in the finale.)
Just look at the caption: "Meant to post this weeks ago: thanks @mararoszak for my big time hair cut!" It lends to the idea that Deschanel chopped her famous locks after the last day of shooting (which, by Instagram evidence, that was January 16). Still, at least there's a little bit of Jess left — here's hoping she doesn't suddenly decide to grow out her bangs.
