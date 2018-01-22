Sterling K. Brown Just Bought Fashion Back To The Red Carpet

When award season kicked off at the Golden Globes, Hollywood’s leading men and women chose to wear black in support with Time’s Up, the sexual harassment prevention initiative introduced earlier this month by some of the industry's biggest names. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour,” Time’s Up member Eva Longoria told The New York Times. “This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment.”
In line with everyone opting to wear black dresses, instead of asking celebrities to acknowledge their designer wares, E! News red carpet hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic used the opportunity to give actors and actresses the chance to voice their political agenda. However, at the SAG Awards on Sunday, things took an interesting yet adorable turn when This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown arrived on the red carpet with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bath.
Advertisement
After Brown told Rancic he“felt whole and complete before any of this [success] started to happen,” the interview appeared to wrapping up when he asked the news correspondent who she was wearing, after she complimented him on his Armani suit. “Who are you wearing? Can I ask that?” he said, bringing a little bit of fashion to red carpet. The moment was endearing and Twitter loved it, naturally.
A little fashion on the #SAGAwards carpet with @SterlingKBrown (in Armani, he says)— @Booth (@Booth) January 21, 2018
Sterling K. Brown asked Giuliana what SHE was wearing, therefore getting all our fashion credits into that segment. THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING MY PROFESSIONAL NEEDS, STERLING. - J #SAGAwards— Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 21, 2018
Every time I hear Sterling K. Brown speak it just makes me wanna be a better person. ? What a class act!! #SAGAwards— Teni Panosian (@TeniPanosian) January 21, 2018
Show 'em how it's done, @SterlingKBrown! ? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/0HW0zuX1b8— TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 21, 2018
More Sterling K. Brown all the time, please.
Advertisement