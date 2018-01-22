Story from Beauty

Twitter Can't Stop Calling Out Gaten Matarazzo's Hair For One Reason

Samantha Sasso
Although there were plenty of award winning shows that had people talking this year, there was only one that had us reconsidering our hair routines: Stranger Things. The moment the second season wrapped, Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery) had us scrolling through the deep depths of Ebay for a bottle of Farrah Fawcett spray. But tonight, Twitter thinks Keery should seriously watch his hair throne because co-star Gaten Matarazzo is coming for it.
Unfortunately for Keery, his co-star — and on-screen friend — hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet first. Normally, Matarazzo's red carpet look makes a statement thanks to his signature curly hair. That famous mop isn't just a staple on the show, but in real life, too. But it appears Matarazzo ditched his natural texture for a look most definitely inspired by Keery — and by extension, Harrington. Sure enough, his slicked back 'do stole the spotlight before Keery could even make his first appearance — and fans took notice.
But even better, fans think Matarazzo's blown-out coif is a huge callback to one memorable scene from the show's most recent finale. Matarazzo's character, Dustin Henderson, heads to the Snow Ball dance, sitting passenger to new BFF/mentor/idol Harrington. With his curls combed back, he looked exactly like the suave upperclassman. Yep, it's possible Matarazzo pulled a page straight out of the Stranger Things script for this look — and we definitely don't hate it.
No word yet on if he copied Harrington's routine exactly, but we can't help but wonder: Is that all thanks to Fabergé Organics?
