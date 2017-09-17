We're always psyched to see the gowns, heels, diamonds, hairstyles, and lipstick on the red carpet. Some people look forward to football on Sunday — well, the beauty-loving crowd has the Emmys. Remember last Super Bowl, when the Atlanta Falcons looked like they'd take home the ring, only for the New England Patriots to surprise the world with their fourth quarter win? Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, stole our attention the way that Brady and co. scored that last minute win. The 15-year-old actor, who's known for his mop of curly hair, showed everyone up with his shocking haircut.
Matarazzo, decked out in a navy blue three-piece suit, showed up on the red carpet with his Stranger Things co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin. And while the world has been waiting for spoilers and sneak peeks from season two of the insanely popular Netflix series (40 more days, people), we could only pay attention to the teen's new 'do. It looks like he took off a few inches off, but left a few face-framing tendrils intact.
Aside from getting hit up for season two hints, we're sure that Matarazzo will get stopped for a number of selfies on the carpet and at the show. The Stranger Things kids are always fan favorites at these things — but Matrazzo's approach to fan pics is especially sweet. "I'm starting a new thing. Every fan that stops me and asks me to take a picture with them, I will ask them to take a picture with me because they mean as much to me as I mean to them," he captioned a 2016 picture. Great hair and an even greater attitude? I think we have the evening's most valuable player already.
