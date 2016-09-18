Walking the red carpet comes with the tacit acknowledgement that you will, at some point, be asked "who" you're wearing. Even the youngest Stranger Things stars had to answer that question at Sunday night's Emmy Awards. And just when we didn't think we could love Gaten Matarazzo more, he had the perfect one-liner for Giuliana Rancic when she inquired about his evening's ensemble.
"I went to the place and got this tux," the young actor told Rancic. No muss, no fuss — fair enough. We're digging the checkered vest and matching bowtie. Matarazzo is officially dapper, no matter what name is on his suit's label.
We could get used to this kid popping up during awards season. If his Stranger Things performance was any indication, we're betting this is far from the last time we'll be see him.
