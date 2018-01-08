Winter's Not Nearly Over, Here's 20 Statement Coats To Spice Things Up

With every bitter-cold day that passes, so does yet another time of covering your entire outfit with the same old coat. For anyone who enjoys getting dressed in the morning, it's a huge, repetitive bummer to wear the same piece of outerwear every moment temperatures fall under freezing. And to rain on your parade just a little more, we're sorry to say: winter is far from over. But that's okay.
With one blizzard (er, "bomb cyclone") under your belt, now is better time than any to reward yourself with one new coat to get you through the rest of the season — one you actually look forward to putting on. Of course, you can't kick your trusty puffer to the curb just yet, but consider a bold color, faux fur, check print, or statement sleeve to make getting dressed for the cold feel a little more interesting in the coming weeks. Here's 20 picks to shake you out of that coat conundrum.