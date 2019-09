31 Perfect Looks To Copy This January

2017 saw many-a fashion trends come and go, with some we skipped out on, some we invested in, and some we wish we hadn't. But before you toss the pieces you swear you'll never wear again, we're giving them one more chance. Because if there's anything the New Year truly brings, it's a fresh perspective — and it turns out that so 2017 checked blazer or puffer coat might still have some life in it.