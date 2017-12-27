Milo Ventimiglia is coming to the big screen in his new movie Madtown. According to Deadline, the independent film recently scored a limited release set to premiere on January 5, 2018.
The film tells the story of Briggs, played by Ventimiglia, a troubled young man who must confront his traumatic past when his sister is released from prison after a 20-year sentence for the murder of their abusive parents.
This storyline is much darker than his role as the Pearson family patriarch in This Is Us, but like the hit TV show, Ventimiglia is playing a man with a complicated and largely hidden past in a story which centers around family life.
While news of Ventimiglia's latest role may be new information to us, the film has actually already made its rounds at festivals prior to being acquired by SP Releasing for a limited release in theaters. For those unable to see the film in theaters, it will also be available on-demand in the United States through Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
The movie was first shown at the Cleveland International Film Festival in March 2016 before making it to the USA Film Festival and Newport Beach International Film Festival the following month. It is the directoral debut for Charles C. Moore who also wrote the script. Ventimiglia is starring alongside Rachel Melvin, Bonita Friedericy, Amanda Aday, and John Billingsley.
The actor is set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens in the movie Second Act which is also set to be released in 2018, so it looks like we will be seeing a lot more of Milo Ventimiglia on the big screen next year. We have zero complaints.
