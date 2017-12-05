Watching Jack Pearson give his children fatherly advice is like receiving a warm hug through the television. Sure, we can thank the writers of This Is Us for crafting a character that is truly too pure for this world (which, err, may be one of the sad reasons why he's doomed to leave it), but we should also thank Milo Ventimiglia, whose innate qualities are definitely seeping into his portrayal of the Pearson patriarch.
The real-life Jack has also earned accolades. According to his new interview with Access Hollywood, Ventimiglia donated his car in order to buy the crew of This Is Us burgers.
During the interview with Access Hollywood, Ventimiglia stated that he shares more than just a love of cars with his This Is Us character — the two shared the very same car.
"They were looking for a Camaro and I was like, 'You can’t put Jack Pearson in a Camaro.’ I say, ‘Well, I have a Chevelle.' And then the transportation guys were like, 'You know, Milo, your car looks really nice and it’s period correct?' I said, 'Yeah, it’s period correct. You want to use my car,'" Ventimiglia explained to Access Hollywood hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover on Monday.
He then added that he would only give the car up on one condition. Was it money? A producing credit on the episode? Nope: It was food for other people.
"I go, 'Okay, well you can use my car no problem, but whatever you’re going to pay me for it goes back to coffee trucks and burger trucks for the crew,'" he told the outlet.
If you needed any more proof that Ventimiglia is just an all-around swell guy, look no further than his Twitter account. In addition to signing every tweet with his own initials (how very dad of him), he also makes sure his This Is Us family feels the love.
Here's him complimenting teenage Kevin actor, Logan Shroyer.
Damn right. Ladies and gents, make room the great handsome and damn talented @Logan_Shroyer. He’s a force. MV https://t.co/d318CS1uGm— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 15, 2017
Here's him sending love to Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan.
.....I hope they’re all ready for what you and our girl @ChrissyMetz do tonight. Oh wow y’all, @SullivanTweet is somethin special. Tonight all new #ThisIsUs 9/8c on @nbc. MV https://t.co/xA9lOBKDtP— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 21, 2017
Here's him offering to work in craft services on Aaron Sorkin's proposed West Wing reboot starring Sterling K. Brown.
I would like to be craft service. MV https://t.co/bnF1hWFjGZ— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 29, 2017
