You Have To See Kim Kardashian's New Icy Blue Hair

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to the trials, tribulations, peroxide pounds, and countless hours that come with going platinum. As a still semi-recent convert to the silver- white-blonde lifestyle, Kim has spoken out about the painstakingly exhausting time-suck that is the bleaching process. She even tweeted that she might even be over it!
It seems, however, that Kim's not entirely over hair color switch-ups. On Christmas Eve, the soon-to-be mom-of-three showed up for the holidays in a major way, wearing a monochromatic all-blue outfit with bold icy blue hair to match. Safe chemical coloring requires a lot of time and effort, so we're going to assume Kimmy's bright blue color isn't a real dye job, but instead a fun play on the holiday.
We were tipped off to the hair color change when Kim's beloved loyal colorist Chris Appleton shared a photo of Kim and her matchy-matchy Christmas Eve ensemble (high-waisted light-washed denim, pale cropped tube top, and a fuzzy blue oversized jacket) with pin-straight shoulder-skimming hair tinted silvery blue on his Instagram. "Guys lets talk about how fire @kimkardashian looks!" Appleton captioned the post, adding a snowflake emoji for effect.
We have to agree with Appleton: Kim does make a "blue blue blue Christmas" look pretty damn good. And we're predicting that Kim will probably be seen back to blond before the end of the year. But in the meantime, we'll turn our attention to the whereabouts (and pregnancy status) of the other Kardashian-Jenner hair chameleon, Kylie. Because this whole Kardashian Christmas Card conspiracy is really throwing us for a loop.
