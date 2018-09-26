8 of 8

Everything Is Fixable

The good news? It’s all going to be okay. “Everything can be fixed within a reasonable time,” Hill assures. “Hair grows half an inch a month and replenishes itself, so you are never completely screwed.” Cogle agrees, adding, “The beauty of hair color is that, as long as the hair is still on the head, it can be fixed. The question is, how long will it take? Typically, color can be tweaked right away by adjusting the tone, adding more highlights, and so on, but a truly botched color job takes time. After the first appointment, it will look a lot better and only improve from there, but it typically takes a few more appointments after the first.” In other words: Better days are ahead.