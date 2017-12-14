Going platinum blond is not for the faint of heart. Yes, you might leave the salon feeling like an entirely different — and maybe cooler — version of yourself. And yet, that still doesn't change the one major downside: the upkeep. Saying that going blond is high-maintenance would be an understatement. But this is by no means an industry secret — and it appears as though Kim Kardashian West is finally figuring that out.
After several months of getting well-acquainted with several bowls of peroxide, the business mogul might have reached her limit with the icy upkeep. She took to Twitter last night to update her fans on the exhausting process, hinting that she's had enough. "Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off)," KKW tweeted in all caps. "OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you [Chris Appleton] but getting over this."
Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2017
We definitely get it. The only thing you can really do during the bleaching process is make sure to invest in some Olaplex and decide whether or not you're willing to sit in a salon chair for hours at a time.
Despite KKW's impatience with the process, we have to admit, there's something that just works for her as a blonde — and fans definitely agree. Her Twitter replies lit up yesterday afternoon defending her look, with most fans begging her to stick it out.
Kim no!!! You need to be blonde forever it looks so amazeeee on you ??— NICOL CONCILIO (@nicolconcilio) December 13, 2017
Seeing as how she stars in a TV show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we're betting she'll probably be switching up her hair color soon. Hopefully her next hue will be a little less time-consuming — she's got a baby on the way, after all.
